Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Novavax worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Novavax stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

