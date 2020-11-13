Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

