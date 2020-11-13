Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $40.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35,942.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after purchasing an additional 512,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,545,000 after acquiring an additional 482,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

