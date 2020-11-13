Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $34.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

