Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Linamar from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linamar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LIMAF stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

