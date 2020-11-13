Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

