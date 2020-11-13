Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.