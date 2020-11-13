Lands’ End Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical volume of 325 call options.

Shares of LE stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.47. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $312.08 million for the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 922,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

