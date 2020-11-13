Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Quiet Period To End on November 18th

Landcadia Holdings III’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 18th. Landcadia Holdings III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LCYAU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

