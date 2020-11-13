Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $71.41 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

