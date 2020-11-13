Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.32. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

