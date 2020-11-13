LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $14.76 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

