Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

LH stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

