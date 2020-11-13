Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s current price.

KRYS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

KRYS stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $817.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

