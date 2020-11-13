Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 322.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

