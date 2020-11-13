KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

