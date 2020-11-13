KeyCorp Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $34.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTOR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.54 on Friday. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.