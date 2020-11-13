KeyCorp Begins Coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

WST has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $289.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day moving average is $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.