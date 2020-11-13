Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.