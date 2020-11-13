JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,896.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,382.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 941,809 shares of company stock valued at $27,210,509.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

