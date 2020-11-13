JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.