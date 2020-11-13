JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

BBJP opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

