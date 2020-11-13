Jeffrey Hewitt Buys 66 Shares of F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £494.34 ($645.86).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jeffrey Hewitt sold 6 shares of F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($9.08), for a total transaction of GBX 4,170 ($54.48).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 766 ($10.01) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 789.02 ($10.31). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 686.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

