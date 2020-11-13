Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marriott International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 544,603 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

