Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $29,930.21 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $8,727.39.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

