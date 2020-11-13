J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded J D Wetherspoon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

