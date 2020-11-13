iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.