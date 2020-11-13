iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

