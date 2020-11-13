iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 645,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

