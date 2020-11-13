iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 517,308 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 614,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,562,000 after acquiring an additional 416,273 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.