Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

