Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,883 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 14,037 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,601,878 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.19. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

