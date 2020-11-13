Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,633 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 2,040 call options.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $241,468,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

