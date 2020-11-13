Investors Buy Large Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 181,317 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 75,548 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

In other news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,345,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,315,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,531,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,900,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

