Investors Buy Large Volume of Corcept Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical volume of 1,834 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,751 shares of company stock valued at $820,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.