Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 111,796 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,665 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,012,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock worth $136,104,344 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datadog by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $660,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 447.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

