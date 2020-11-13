Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 29,409 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 750% compared to the average daily volume of 3,459 call options.

VRM stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Vroom has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $55,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $52,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

