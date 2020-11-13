Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UDR (UDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UDR (NYSE: UDR):

11/10/2020 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2020 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2020 – UDR is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2020 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

