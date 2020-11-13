Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UDR (UDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UDR (NYSE: UDR):
- 11/10/2020 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2020 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/2/2020 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2020 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/20/2020 – UDR is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2020 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
