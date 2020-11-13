Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

