International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

