International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goodbody upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

