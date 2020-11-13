Insider Selling: IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 335.59 ($4.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.58. IWG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15).

IWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.33 ($3.81).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

