Insider Buying: The Reject Shop Limited (TRS.AX) (ASX:TRS) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (TRS.AX) (ASX:TRS) insider David Grant acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.12 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of A$12,240.00 ($8,742.86).

David Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Reject Shop Limited (TRS.AX) alerts:

On Wednesday, September 9th, David Grant acquired 2,000 shares of The Reject Shop Limited (TRS.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.70 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of A$13,400.00 ($9,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$4.16.

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Reject Shop Limited (TRS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Reject Shop Limited (TRS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.