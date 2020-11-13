Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases £1,483 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 100 shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,515.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,537.04. The firm has a market cap of $888.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.90) target price (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($31.68)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital upped their target price on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,829 ($23.90).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

