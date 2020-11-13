Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Insider Purchases 88,908 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

