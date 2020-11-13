Insider Buying: 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) Insider Acquires £27,000 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) insider Andrew Fabian bought 100,000 shares of 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,275.67).

Shares of 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.45. 1Spatial Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of $34.80 million and a PE ratio of -18.57.

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.65) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Spatial Plc will post 21.9999992 EPS for the current year.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

