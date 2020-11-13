Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

