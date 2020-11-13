Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 256,011 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,381,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $690,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,624,868 shares in the company, valued at $528,730,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 624,070 shares of company stock worth $42,336,746. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.