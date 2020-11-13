Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 67,972 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,972 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 646,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 502,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 929,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 192,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

