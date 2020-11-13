Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,098 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

